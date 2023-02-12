First Washington CORP Invests $2.07 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Washington CORP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 135,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.8% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.
About AT&T
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
