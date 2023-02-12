Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.05.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

