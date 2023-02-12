Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $51.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.75.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc engages in the operation of a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the Restaurants and Package Liquor Stores segments. The Restaurant segment provides casual and standardized dining services. The Package Liquor Stores segment includes retail liquor sales and related items.
