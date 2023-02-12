Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $51.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc engages in the operation of a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the Restaurants and Package Liquor Stores segments. The Restaurant segment provides casual and standardized dining services. The Package Liquor Stores segment includes retail liquor sales and related items.

