Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Flowserve also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,076. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Flowserve by 138.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.