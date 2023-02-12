Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Flowserve also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Flowserve Price Performance
FLS traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,076. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62.
Flowserve Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 125.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Flowserve by 138.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Flowserve
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flowserve (FLS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.