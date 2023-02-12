FMC’s (FMC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $146.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.73.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.39.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FMC will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 112.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 401,978 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 30.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

