Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $70.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.57.

Fortinet Stock Up 3.1 %

FTNT stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 332.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

