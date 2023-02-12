Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 1,808 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

