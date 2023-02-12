Fortis Advisors LLC Buys 11,237 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises about 3.8% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,320,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,051,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,548,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 79,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 186,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 68,184 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $44.02 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61.

