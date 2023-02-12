Fortis Advisors LLC Buys 256 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $90.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

