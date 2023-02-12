Fortis Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fortis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.1% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.2% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

