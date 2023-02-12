Fortis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.27. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

