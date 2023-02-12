Fortis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.67. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $111.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

