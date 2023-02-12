Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOTL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 477.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter worth $300,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.