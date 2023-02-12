Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 412 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fortis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,786,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,691,000 after buying an additional 1,004,787 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 78,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $1,172,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 265,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 84,998 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,430 shares of company stock valued at $10,429,139 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $108.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

