Fortis Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,494,000 after buying an additional 2,589,632 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $99,982,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,128,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $52.37. 1,436,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,194. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44.

