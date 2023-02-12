Fortis Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,963 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 10.6% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.