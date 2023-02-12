Frax Share (FXS) Market Capitalization Reaches $782.62 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for approximately $10.61 or 0.00048322 BTC on exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $782.62 million and approximately $41.11 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00430795 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,275.14 or 0.28536620 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,760,832 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.