Frontier (FRONT) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Frontier (FRONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $21.29 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00432774 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,273.30 or 0.28667741 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.