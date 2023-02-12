Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $18.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULCC shares. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,222 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,606,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,840,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after buying an additional 389,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 379,400 shares in the last quarter.

ULCC opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

