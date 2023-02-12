FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FTAIN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.30. 1,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,849. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $26.59.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

