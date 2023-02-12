Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Galaxy Gaming Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.63. 53,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,939. Galaxy Gaming has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. It operates under the Land-based Gaming and Online Gaming segments Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.