Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,262,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Gartner by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 34,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $347.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.88. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,206,760. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

