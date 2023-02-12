Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $387.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $387.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $342.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $359.00.

Gartner Stock Down 1.0 %

Gartner stock opened at $347.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.88.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,760 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

