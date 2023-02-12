Gas Price Tops $3.23 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Gas has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $190.88 million and $53.36 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $3.23 or 0.00014787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002486 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000188 BTC.
About Gas
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars.
