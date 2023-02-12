Gas Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $56.17 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $190.95 million and approximately $56.17 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00014822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
