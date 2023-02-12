Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $48.57.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

