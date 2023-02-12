Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $48.57.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
