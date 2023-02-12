General Electric (GEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
General Electric Price Performance
Shares of General Electric stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.73. General Electric has a 12-month low of GBX 59.96 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.26).
About General Electric
