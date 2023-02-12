General Electric (GEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.73. General Electric has a 12-month low of GBX 59.96 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.26).

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

