Generation Income Properties, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Generation Income Properties Stock Up 13.7 %
Shares of Generation Income Properties stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.11. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Generation Income Properties
In related news, CEO David Sobelman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,350.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.