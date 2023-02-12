GeniuX (IUX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $118.40 Million

GeniuX (IUX) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. GeniuX has a total market capitalization of $118.40 million and approximately $211,703.77 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00428160 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,187.33 or 0.28362119 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000041 BTC.
GeniuX Token Profile
GeniuX was first traded on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.
