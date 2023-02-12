Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.92-$2.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64-$4.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. 1,058,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,458. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Genpact has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $2,261,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,145,171.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,928 shares of company stock worth $14,423,797. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 907,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,501,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

