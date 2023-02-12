Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 909,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.9% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 15,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GPC opened at $173.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.65.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

