Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 22.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $171.37 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

