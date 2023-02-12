GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 321.9% from the January 15th total of 384,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOVX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 413,047 shares in the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GOVX. Maxim Group decreased their target price on GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

GOVX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 384,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,418. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.91. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Featured Articles

