Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Gerdau Stock Performance

NYSE:GGB opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 30.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

About Gerdau

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 852.7% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,210,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,609 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 33.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,145,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 705.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at about $9,990,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,700,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,313 shares in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

