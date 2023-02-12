Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Gerdau Stock Performance
NYSE:GGB opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.66.
Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 30.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Gerdau
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.
