Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Down 38.0% in January

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,400 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 697,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BUG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. 282,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,460. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $32.33.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000.

