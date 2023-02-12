Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Star Resources Stock Performance
Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.04.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.