GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

GrafTech International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.0% per year over the last three years. GrafTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 189.31%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.00 million. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 90,783 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 122,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GrafTech International by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 116,951 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.