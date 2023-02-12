Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 240,500 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,612,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $22,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISH. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 63.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 580.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 6,900.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $33.74.
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
