Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 240,500 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,612,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $22,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISH. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 63.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 580.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 6,900.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $33.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

