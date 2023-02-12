Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 47,042 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,248,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average is $122.93.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.55.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

