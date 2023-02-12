Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 611,878 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 697.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,878 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Vale by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 255.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vale by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $78,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Down 1.2 %

VALE opened at $16.56 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 2.33%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.