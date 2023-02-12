Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $11.85 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 42.3% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Citigroup raised their price target on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

