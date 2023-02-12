Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 86,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $13,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 97.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
First Solar Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $163.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.86 and its 200-day moving average is $143.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $185.28.
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.
