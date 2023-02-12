Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 353,500 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,778,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Lumen Technologies worth $20,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after buying an additional 2,144,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $15,494,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LUMN opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

See Also

