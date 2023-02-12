Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 958,100 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Coupang worth $19,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Coupang by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,189,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 342,858 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 757,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,634.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $679,827,335 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.