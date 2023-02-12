Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Franklin Resources worth $23,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Insider Activity

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

