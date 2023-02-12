Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.51) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.25) to £130 ($156.27) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.26) to £135 ($162.28) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

