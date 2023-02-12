Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,080 shares of company stock worth $40,732,946. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $234.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

