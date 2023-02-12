Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,715 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in MetLife by 6.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,004,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

