Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grupo Carso Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GPOVY remained flat at $10.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 176. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.62. Grupo Carso has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Grupo Carso Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Grupo Carso’s previous dividend of $0.04. Grupo Carso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

