Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) is Triple Frond Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Triple Frond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,560 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises about 3.0% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Triple Frond Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Guidewire Software worth $17,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,158,000 after purchasing an additional 335,358 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,421,000 after buying an additional 140,725 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,465,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,070,000 after buying an additional 149,004 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,437,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after acquiring an additional 341,273 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,063 shares of company stock worth $1,436,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE opened at $73.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

